The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is one of the companies that suffered most losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The stock of the Company fell to about $105 a share (as of Monday) from highs of $315 a share just one month ago.

On Friday, the Company announced several decisions to support the company as it navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring the company is positioned for the industry’s recovery. Decisions include:

CEO Dave Calhoun and Board Chairman Larry Kellner will forgo all pay until the end of the year.

The company will suspend its dividend until further notice.

Boeing will extend its pause of any share repurchasing until further notice. The company previously suspended its stock buyback program in April of 2019.

And on Monday, Boeing revealed that its temporary suspending production operations at its Puget Sound area facilities in light of the state of emergency in Washington state and the company’s continuous assessment of the accelerating spread of the coronavirus in the region.