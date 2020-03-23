“With COVID-19 confirmed cases now over 400,000 worldwide in more than 140 countries, public health agencies globally have a new problem to solve in keeping track of the exponential number of confirmed cases and the number of people who have come into close contact with an infected person,” said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions, Conduent. “Tracing is often a manual and time-consuming process. Maven on AWS will help digitize the tracing, reporting and surveying of those who have come into contact with an infected person, making it easier for public health agencies to quickly operationalize their response protocols to curtail the spread of infection and better serve communities at scale while reducing costs.”