T-Mobile CEO Announces Plans on Becoming Number One in the U.S.

After the coronavirus outbreak reached the U.S. nervous customers started loading up on goods, which caused Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (NASDAQ: COST) stock to climb.

Stock of the wholesale Chain was up 6% in the stock market today. Costco is also about to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings and February sales on Thursday this week.

Black Friday-resembling pictures were posted earlier this morning by users on social media, showing long lines at Costco stores during the weekend. Media reports about packed Costco and other big-box retailers in some parts of the U.S. followed.

Besides Costco (NASDAQ: COST), also other retail stocks rose, including Target (NYSE: TGT) by 1.7%, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) by 2.5% and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) by 2.6%.

Stock of the online retailer Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), on the other hand, went down by 0.4%.

Oppenheimer analysts published in a research note, that compared to a typical weekend, there were “significant increases” in traffic this weekend.

The analysts stated: