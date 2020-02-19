T-Mobile CEO Announces Plans on Becoming Number One in the U.S.

Moderna, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares continue to rise as the Coronavirus continues to spread globally. Shares of the Company jumped another 20% Wednesday and have crossed the $28 a share mark.

Moderna is a a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients. Earlier this week the Company announced that it has released the first batch of mRNA-1273, the Company’s vaccine against the novel coronavirus, for human use. Vials of mRNA-1273 have been shipped to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to be used in the planned Phase 1 study in the U.S.

mRNA-1273 is an mRNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was selected by Moderna in collaboration with investigators at the NIAID Vaccine Research Center (VRC). Manufacture of this batch was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).