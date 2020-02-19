T-Mobile CEO Announces Plans on Becoming Number One in the U.S.

March 10, 2020
Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), today announced to join the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus, by offering a six month free-of-charge remote access service for affected organizations worldwide. Shares of the Company were up after the announcement.
Organizations of any kind have shut down their offices and let their employees work from home amid the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus.
However, not all organizations are prepared for their workers to work remotely and often lack the proper remote access solutions in place to enable remote working. Here comes Safe-T into place and helps provide organizations with secure and simple remote access, available for free for a period of six months.
Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T, said:
“As a technology innovator, Safe-T has always looked for ways to help organizations secure access to their resources. We are the first vendor to recognize that we can utilize our technologies to help organizations deal with the reality of the coronavirus outbreak and maintain ongoing activity by providing their employees with remote access to corporate resources.”
Starting today, organizations who want to use the temporarely free solutions, simply need to set up a lightweight server on their premises and connect it to their relevant services and Safe-T’s secure access cloud.
“Our Secure Application Access solution helps organizations deploy a secure and agile remote access solution which can be deployed in minutes, giving employees the ability to work from home and stay healthy,”
added the Chief Executive Officer.
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides access solutions which ensure business continuity, while diminishing attacks on business-critical services and sensitive data. The Company’s cloud and on-premises solutions follow the “validate first, access later” philosophy of zero trust, when securing organization’s access use cases, whether in the organization or from the organization out to the internet.
Affected Organizations can register for the free six months of Safe-T’s secure remote access platform on the Company’s website.
