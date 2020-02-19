T-Mobile CEO Announces Plans on Becoming Number One in the U.S.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), today announced to join the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus, by offering a six month free-of-charge remote access service for affected organizations worldwide. Shares of the Company were up after the announcement.

Organizations of any kind have shut down their offices and let their employees work from home amid the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus.

However, not all organizations are prepared for their workers to work remotely and often lack the proper remote access solutions in place to enable remote working. Here comes Safe-T into place and helps provide organizations with secure and simple remote access, available for free for a period of six months.

Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T, said: