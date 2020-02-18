Hoettges told reporters in Bonn after Deutsche Telekom reported record annual results in its 25th year as a listed company.

Citi Analyst Georgios Ierodiaconou said regarding T-Mobile’s financial performance: “The results were strong, particularly in Europe, and reassuring on Germany.”

The Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile has worked on this deal, which would create a transatlantic business with 270 million customers, for around seven years.

Hoettges declared that the new T-Mobile would have a market value on paper of USD 120 billion, compared to USD 274 billion for AT&T (NYSE: T) and USD 242 billion for Verizon (NYSE: VZ), leaving a gap to its major competitors that he thinks can be tremendously shrunk.

The T-Mobile CEO stated: