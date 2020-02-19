T-Mobile CEO Announces Plans on Becoming Number One in the U.S.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), reported its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended 31, 2019 financial results. Tilray stock declined more than 13% on Tuesday morning, after the published earnings underperformed investor’s estimates.

The Company declared for the fourth quarter of 2019 a revenue of USD 46.9 million, increased 202.2% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and mainly driven by the Canadian adult-use market, the Manitoba Harvest acquisition as well as growth in international medical markets.

For the full fiscal year of 2019, Tilray released an increased revenue of USD 167.0 million, up 287.2% on a year-to-year basis. Net loss for 2019 was USD 321.2 million, or USD 3.20 per share, compared to USD 67.7 million, or USD 0.82 per share in 2018.

Brendan Kennedy, Tilray’s Chief Executive Officer, said: