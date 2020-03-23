U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) stock jumped more than 120% Tuesday after the gold exploration company announced that it has internally updated the economics of the Copper King deposit to reflect the recent rise in gold prices. Mine Development Associates’ (MDA) Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), dated December 5, 2017 which was based upon $1275 gold and $2.80 copper prices.

The Company indicates that gold prices have risen substantially since the Copper King PEA was published. U.S. Gold Corp. used $1600 gold and $2.80 copper for its internally updated economic calculation, which was completed in early March, 2020. Highlights of the updated internal calculations show:

Investment Highlights based on PEA

At $1600 gold and $2.80 copper, based on preliminary data, Copper King is projected to generate Pre-Tax Cash Flow of $510.54 million

The Net Present Value (NPV), based on preliminary data, at a 5% discount rate, is projected to be $321.60 million

The Pre-Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) based on preliminary data, is projected to be 52%

At $1600 gold, Copper King deposit economics are 80% gold and 20% copper

The updated internal analysis can be viewed at: https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/properties/copper-king/pea-highlights/1600-update

Mr. Timothy Janke, U.S. Gold Corp. Director states: