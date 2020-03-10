Safe-T Offers Free Remote Access Service to Battle Coronavirus

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced on Wednesday to consider temporarily suspending the accounts of riders as well as drivers, that are tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, or have been exposed to it at the direction of health authorities.

The Company declared that it has already taken action in some of the affected markets and further stated it has a team working 24/7 hand in hand with public health authorities to respond to the pandemic in the best way possible.

Accounts will only be evaluated, if Uber agents are contacted by health officials about a person having contracted or being exposed to the virus.

Uber said in a statement on the Company’s website,