Safe-T Offers Free Remote Access Service to Battle Coronavirus

March 11, 2020
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced on Wednesday to consider temporarily suspending the accounts of riders as well as drivers, that are tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, or have been exposed to it at the direction of health authorities.
The Company declared that it has already taken action in some of the affected markets and further stated it has a team working 24/7 hand in hand with public health authorities to respond to the pandemic in the best way possible.
Accounts will only be evaluated, if Uber agents are contacted by health officials about a person having contracted or being exposed to the virus.
Uber said in a statement on the Company’s website,
“We have a team available 24/7 to support public health authorities in their response to the epidemic. Working with them, we may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders or drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. We’re also consulting with an epidemiologist to make sure our efforts as a company are grounded in medical advice.”
Additionally, the Company reported to support any driver or delivery person diagnosed with COVID-19 or individually asked to self quarantine by a public health authority, with financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account is on hold.
Uber also announced plans to provide drivers with disinfectants to keep cars clean and encouraged delivery persons and customers of Uber Eats to take into account the “Leave at Door” Delivery option.
More information and detailed instructions for drivers as well as riders can be found on the Company’s website.
